Big turnout to watch World Cup matches at CCs, RWS

Besides watching football, fans enjoyed a host of activities such as foosball as well as free roti pratas.

The football World Cup in Russia has entered the final stretch, and people have been enjoying the action shown free on big screens at the community centres (CCs) and other places.

The People's Association (PA) said that as of July 4, more than 360,000 residents have watched the matches at 56 CCs and Our Tampines Hub.

A PA spokesman said it is expecting a turnout of at least 600,000 fans over the course of the competition.

This is the first time that PA is screening all 64 matches.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has been showing all the matches at its theatre, and the venue has been almost full, an RWS spokesman told The New Paper.

The theatre can hold about 1,200 people. From the semi-finals onwards, matches will be screened at the ballroom, the spokesman said.

The entrance to the theatre was converted to accommodate late-night matches with comfort food such as instant noodles and hot dogs on sale, as well as foosball tables and dart machines.

Fans were also able to buy packages that come with perks such as premium seating.

Ms Laura Lee, 30, who was at RWS to watch the Brazil-Belgium quarter-final on Friday, told TNP: "The World Cup for me is really an excuse to hang out with friends, and we managed to get VIP seats, which was a really nice and cosy environment to sit and watch the game."

Football is more fun when everyone shouts together. Mr Saruar Golom

FREE FOOD

Meanwhile, fans at Bukit Timah Community Club were given a different treat on Friday - 500 free roti pratas, courtesy of Casuarina Curry restaurant.

The prata stall opened an hour before the match, and the pratas were gone by the half-time whistle.

In total, 500 people attended thematch between Belgium and Brazil, while the 10pm match on Friday, where France beat Uruguay 2-0, drew about 800 fans.

Mr Saruar Golom, 22, who used to watch matches at Jurong East CC, attended the screening at Bukit Timah Community Club for the first time because his friends told him the atmosphere there was better.

Sporting a Brazil jersey, the construction worker said: "I think it is because there are many more people. Football is more fun when everyone shouts together."

Mr Chandramogan Muthayya, 50, has been a volunteer at Bukit Timah Community Club for this World Cup as well as the previous edition.

He helps to arrange the chairs and puts up flags and sometimes brings chicken curry his wife cooks.

The programmer said: "I need only two to three hours of sleep. Serving people just gives me such great joy.

"I was not a football fan initially but now I shout along with the others."