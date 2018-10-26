Big Walk helps families bond

Exercise is such an integral part of Madam Felicia Tey's family that they have a different exercise routine every day.

The HR and finance manager, 38, who is participating in The New Paper Big Walk with her children for the first time, told The New Paper that the walk is another way for them to stay healthy.

For Madam Tey's three children, aged between four and eight, the 5km route that will start from the Singapore Sports Hub is not an issue.

She said: "Every Sunday when we go for brisk walks, the preparation is more than enough. We can walk from Bedok Community Centre to Bedok Point, then back to the community centre."

They join her for kickboxing classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, and zumba classes every Wednesday and Thursday, with the moves easy enough to follow.

On Fridays, the family will head for Bedok Stadium to jog, while Sundays are reserved for brisk walks around their Bedok neighbourhood.

They try to squeeze in cardio on Saturdays.

The family embarked on their health journey in October last year, after Madam Tey's doctor told her she was overweight by 11kg.

It was a wake-up call for Madam Tey, who lost her eldest brother to a heart attack from obesity four years ago. She also did not want her children to lead an unhealthy lifestyle.

It took a few months to convince her children to follow her to her classes, but Madam Tey said they even correct her moves now.

As for the Big Walk, she said: "We are very excited to join the walk because it is the first time we are participating."

For bank officer Tan Hock Kee, his wife and their two sons, the real treat is participating in family-friendly activities at the carnival held after the walk.

The 48-year-old said his two sons, aged six and eight, are excited to take part in their second walk after the UOB Heartbeat Run/Walk in July.

Although the family do not exercise frequently, Mr Tan said he wanted his children to be exposed to new experiences.

"Let the kids have the exposure since they are so young, let them enjoy the walk and be healthy," he said.