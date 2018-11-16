Big Walk sees over 1,300 TA contingent walkers

(From left) Mr Christian Hassing, general manager of Mandarin Oriental Singapore; Mr Terence Quek, CEO of Emergenetics Caelan and Sage; Ms Jacinta Low, Head of HR Planning of OCBC Bank; and Justice See Kee Oon, Presiding Judge of State Courts.

At this year's The New Paper Big Walk, more than 1,300 individuals are walking as one Tripartite Alliance (TA) contingent.

It comprises employees of TA and companies that have benefited from initiatives of the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep). The companies are walking to champion fair and inclusive employment practices.

The Big Walkers in the contingent include those from OCBC Bank, the State Courts, Emergenetics Caelan & Sage, and Mandarin Oriental Singapore.

These four were also awarded the TA Award on Wednesday, for their effective implementation of fair, responsible, and progressive employment practices.

Ms Aries Lim, a frontline service officer at the State Courts' call centre, benefited from its Telecommuting Scheme.

The 49-year-old was not eligible for the scheme when it was introduced in 2013 due to the nature of her job. But when her elderly mother's health worsened last July, Ms Lim's supervisor arranged for her to be placed on the scheme. This has allowed her to answer calls from home while caring for her mother.

The State Courts has adopted a total of seven Tripartite Standards, including the one on flexible work arrangements.

This initiative helps employers with good practices distinguish themselves.

Ms Jennifer Marie, registrar of the State Courts, said: "We strive to provide a supportive environment to help them maintain a good balance between personal and work commitments, and have implemented various work-life strategies such as the Telecommuting Scheme."

Mandarin Oriental Singapore is a Human Capital Partner, under the Human Capital Partnership Programme.

HUMAN CAPITAL

Tafep is the programme office for this tripartite initiative, which brings together employers who are committed to developing their human capital.

Mr Mohd Tapsir Ahmad, a doorman at Mandarin Oriental, applied for a job at the hotel as a house attendant in 2005.

He was 66 then. Now 79, Mr Tapsir said of the company's age-inclusive practices: "I had no hopes of getting a job (then)... due to my age. However, Mandarin Oriental surprised me by giving me a chance."

Mr Christian Hassing, general manager of Mandarin Oriental Singapore, said: "Being a certified Human Capital Partner and a winner of the Tripartite Alliance Award is a testament to our continuous efforts in cultivating a positive work environment for the betterment of everyone working here."

Employers can benchmark their practices against those listed in the various Tripartite Standards, as well as available resources on Tafep's website.

Mr Terence Quek, CEO of Emergenetics Caelan & Sage, said: "We see Tafep as an independent authority on matters relating to employment, which allows us to get plugged in to the latest best practices."

Coaching clinics held by Tafep also help employers understand the Tripartite Standards, and learn how to implement the required practices.

Tafep general manager Roslyn Ten said: "I'm happy we'll be walking alongside our TA colleagues, with employers and their employees for fair and inclusive workplaces." Tafep is a first-time sponsor of the Big Walk, to be held on Sunday at the Singapore Sports Hub.