Bigger Chingay carnival this year

This year's Chingay carnival will be a bigger one, stretching over three days, and will have attractions to draw the younger crowds.

The carnival was held for the first time last year to go with the annual Chingay parade and ran on the weekend after Chinese New Year.

This year, it will be held from Feb 15 to 17 in the open space behind the Singapore Flyer.

Highlights include a mini karting circuit, life-sized family games such as jenga, and art installations.

On Feb 17, the F1 race track will transform into an adventure arena, where participants can tackle a series of 4m-high inflatable obstacle courses.

The carnival will open from 3pm to 10pm and admission is free. The Chingay parade will be on Feb 15 and 16, between 8pm and 9.30pm.

The People's Association (PA), which organises the parade, collaborated with event management company Invade Industry on the programme.

It organised Artbox Singapore, a creative market that saw a record-breaking 660,000 visitors over six days in 2017.

Mr Lee Haoming, head of strategy at Invade, said yesterday: "Chingay has great content and excellent performers, but it's such a waste that a lot of the younger generation do not watch it or understand the art and creativity behind the parade."

One of the parade's highlights is the karting contingent from KFI Karting Circuit. More than 30 go-karts will zip along a 270m route - or more than one-third of the procession route - at 100km per hour.

The contingent is made up of riders from 15 countries such as Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

The karts will accompany a 24m-long float - the longest float at this year's parade - that will house a life-size replica of a Formula car and 16 national athletes.