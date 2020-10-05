Bigger families in HDB flats to get more utility rebates this month

About 155,000 HDB households with five or more members will be receiving double the usual rebate on their utility bills this month through the goods and services tax voucher U-Save scheme.

The value of the larger rebate for bigger families is pegged to their type of HDB housing, with those in one- and two-room flats receiving $200 instead of the standard $100.

With the additional rebates, larger families in three- and four-room flats will receive $180 and $160 respectively this month.

Those in five-room flats will get $140, while those in executive or multi-generation flats will get $120.

This is the first of two increased rebates for larger families, with the next round in January next year.

The U-Save scheme aims to help households with their living expenses, particularly lower- and middle-income households, said the Ministry of Finance yesterday.

The rebate will directly offset each household's utility bill.

A total of 940,000 HDB households will be receiving their U-Save payouts this month.

Two earlier rebates were paid out in April and July, with additional rebates to those who qualified for the U-Save Special Payment.

This comes as electricity bills are set to go up for 53 per cent of households in Singapore that are powered by SP Group.

The energy utilities provider announced last Wednesday that electricity tariffs will rise by about 9 per cent in the three months of October to December.

The additional U-Save rebates for larger families were announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat in February as part of the Covid-19 Care and Support Package.