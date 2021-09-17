Bigger Toto jackpots to return as prize amount can snowball again

Larger Toto jackpots are set to return now that Singapore Pools once again allows prize monies that are not won to snowball over up to four consecutive draws.

The rules were earlier amended in May. If no one has the six winning numbers for the top prize, the prize amount rolled over to only the next draw. If no one hit the jackpot by this second draw, the accumulated jackpot money was "cascaded" and distributed among second-prize winners. This was to prevent long queues for draws with bumper-size first prizes during tightened Covid-19 measures.

Since Sept 2, the jackpot in the twice-weekly draw can be rolled over until the fourth consecutive draw if there is no winner, in line with usual Toto rules.

"This is part of Singapore Pools' resumption of normal business operations, in line with Singapore's easing of measures," a spokesman for the company told The Straits Times.

This accumulation of jackpot monies has, in the past, led to snaking queues.

The spokesman said strict safe management measures continue to be enforced at all retail touch points, in line with government guidelines. These include enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures, assistants on the ground and increased frequency of checks on retail outlets to supplement existing enforcement teams.

Singapore Pools made a similar move in June last year, when Singapore moved into phase two of the post-circuit breaker period.

It had suspended all lottery draws during the circuit breaker.