Biggest baby, parent and health fair is back

The region's largest kids and health event returns today with activities catered for all generations under one roof.

SmartKids Asia, an educational kids fair, will be held alongside mega baby fair Baby Baby and wellness event Health Fiesta.

The three events are held from today to Sunday at Halls 5 and 6 at Singapore Expo with more than 180 exhibitors on show. Halls open today at 11am and will close at 9pm daily.

Admission is free for all three events.

SmartKids Asia is targeted at parents and children as well as caregivers, educators and anyone working with young learners between two and 12 years old.

Activities at the event include cookie wand icing art, cupcake making, slime making and resin art.

There will be trial classes by education and enrichment providersin areas such as English, technology, art and more.

There will also be competition segments, such as the Lego Robotics Face Off by Flying Cape, that sees robotics enthusiasts pit their skills against international representatives.

The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) will share messages about food safety and responsible pet ownership through a series of activities such as an educational carnival game and a crafting station.

A total of 1,500 goodie bags worth up to $50 will be given away and there will be daily lucky draws with prizes worth more than $10,000.

Alongside, Baby Baby - Singapore's biggest year-end baby fair - will offer a wide variety of products and services for new and expectant parents.

Parents can stock up on milk powder and diapers from brands such as MamyPoko, Huggies, and Pampers.

There will also be deals with prices as low as $1.

The Health Fiesta will feature more than 100 exhibitors from various health and wellness industries, with key partners such as Hockhua and Eu Yan Sang.

There will also be a team of professional audiologists with over 20 years' experience there. They will be able to advise visitors on the latest hearing solutions and choosing the right hearing aids.

Visitors can also stand to win prizes worth up to $100,000 with a minimum spend of $30 at Health Fiesta.

These three events are organised by Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH).