Bike-sharing firms that seek deposits may have to pay bond

The onus is on oBike to come up with a plan to refund its users and remove its bicycles from public space, Dr Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament.

Bike-sharing companies that require users to put up a deposit could be asked to place a performance bond when new regulations take effect in October.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said this in Parliament yesterday to MPs asking about deposit refunds for oBike users.

The company closed down suddenly two weeks ago, leaving 100,000 users in the lurch over their deposits, which, oBike chairman Shi Yi said, amounted to about $6.3 million.

Dr Janil noted that after oBike's exit, competitor Mobike announced it was waiving user deposits, and that no such firms operating here now require deposits.

"If there are operators which require user deposits when the licensing regime is implemented from October this year, LTA will study the need for bicycle-sharing operators to place a security deposit or performance bond," he said.

He told the House that the Land Transport Authority and the Consumers Association of Singapore have met oBike's management, and stressed that the onus is on the now-defunct company to have a concrete plan to refund its users and remove its bicycles from public space. He said oBike's Mr Shi has "publicly and personally" committed to a full refund of user deposits.

Responding to Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC), who asked whether oBike could be forced to delete its user data, Dr Janil said the company, in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act, should delete all its user data once the issue of refunds has been settled.

In response to Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC), who asked if the Government's light-touch approach towards bike-sharing operators had been "too light", Dr Janil said such operators' advantages - like helping commuters complete the last mile of their journey - should not be discounted.

Imposing a licensing regime on these operators is intended as a recalibration of the light touch that was taken, he added.

"We had deliberately adopted a light-touch regulatory approach at the start... Now that we have actual experience of both the benefits, and the significant social disamenities caused by indiscriminate bicycle parking, we have decided to tighten regulations."