Bike-sharing operator oBike ceases operations, leaving users in limbo

oBike users were left in limbo yesterday after the local bike-sharing operator abruptly announced it would cease operations here with immediate effect.

Prior to the announcement, hundreds of oBike users were already alleging they were experiencing delays in receiving refunds for their deposits.

A post on oBike's Facebook page on its exit has racked up more than 1,000 comments, with many requesting refunds.

Mr Wan Zhong Hao, 29, is worried over his $49 refund.

In the oBike app, it states that a refund can be done through the app and the money will be reimbursed to the user within 30 days.

"There were no warning signs that oBike was going to pull out of the market," the research assistant told The New Paper.

In a statement, oBike cited difficulties in meeting new requirements and guidelines by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) as the reason for its exit.

"It is with regret that the new regulation measures do not favour this belief of ours (to provide a dockless bicycle-sharing service that would benefit commuters and Singapore's transportation system)," the statement said.

It added that oBike operations elsewhere would not be affected and users who have a Super VIP (SVIP) membership can still use its services in all other operating countries.

oBike operates in more than 20 countries across Asia and Europe, including Taiwan, Malaysia, Australia and the UK.

An LTA spokesman said it will engage oBike on its exit plans, including the removal of shared bicycles from public places.

Those facing difficulties getting their refunds may wish to approach the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), the spokesman added.

Case told The Straits Times it has received 27 complaints against oBike this year.

FOLLOW-UP

It said it will follow up with oBike on deposit refunds and urged consumers with unresolved disputes to contact it.

"Consumers who had made payment via credit card to the bike operator within the last 120 days can consider lodging a chargeback claim with their card issuer as soon as possible," it added.

oBike is the second bike-sharing operator to exit Singapore, after local operator GBikes said it will cease operations in July.

Under the LTA's new regulatory framework, dockless bike-sharing operators here need to submit applications for a licence by July 7, which allows them to operate for up to two years.

The licensing framework allows LTA to manage the size of each fleet and hold them accountable for indiscriminate parking and irresponsible users.

Other bike-sharing operators ofo, Mobike, SG Bike and Anywheel told TNP that they are working to meet the deadline.

A Grab spokesman clarified that contrary to oBike's statement, the company will no longer offer oBikes on its GrabCycle marketplace app.

It would be waiving all existing subscription fees and deposits, and offering a four-week free trial for current users.