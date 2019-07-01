Biker dies after five-vehicle accident on AYE

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving three cars and a tipper truck along the AYE, on June 29, 2019.

A 24-year-old rider died in a crash involving his motorcycle, three cars and a tipper truck on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) at about 12.30pm on Saturday (June 29).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 12.32pm involving three cars, a tipper truck and a motorcycle along the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene while his pillion rider, a 22-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

It is understood that she had serious injuries and the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive her.

Later that day, also on the AYE, a 31-year-old male motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after an accident with a prime mover.

A 31-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police are investigating both accidents.