Biker dies in Hougang crash

A motorcyclist died in an accident involving a young pedestrian in Hougang on Monday.

The biker, 26, who had been in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for two years, was attached to the Sengkang fire department.

He got married four months ago, Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported.

He was identified as Sergeant Irshath Ahamed Akbar Basha by an SCDF spokesman in a statement last night. He was off duty at the time of the crash.

Police told The New Paper they were alerted to the accident in Hougang Avenue 9 towards Yio Chu Kang Road at 1pm on Monday.

Sgt Irshath was thrown from his motorbike in the accident, Shin Min Daily News reported.

He was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), where he died from his injuries.

The pedestrian, a 16-year old student, was conscious when taken to TTSH. He was seen resting his head on the lap of a classmate in the middle of the road as they waited for the ambulance.

Residents are hoping that a zebra crossing or a barrier could be introduced as many pedestrians rush across the road daily.

Most are students as the area has at least four schools, Wanbao reported.

The SCDF is providing support to Sgt Irshath’s family during this difficult period, its spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.