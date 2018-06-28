Biker, engaged to be married, dies in road accident

Friends and family members carrying Mr Farid Rosnam's casket into his brother's flat at Choa Chu Kang yesterday.

Mr Farid Rosnam, 31, was engaged to be married next year.

But on Tuesday night, the motorcycle enthusiast was killed after the bike he was riding was involved in an accident with a cyclist at Bukit Batok.

The cyclist, a 41-year-old man, was taken conscious by paramedics to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital at 11pm.

Mr Farid died on the spot.

A police spokesman said the accident took place at the junction of Bukit Batok Road and Bukit Batok West Avenue 7.

The New Paper was at the flat of Mr Farid's brother at Choa Chu Kang yesterday where family and friends were waiting to receive his body.

His fiancee, who only wanted to be known as Soleha, told TNP Mr Farid had been riding less to focus on their wedding.

She said: "He had recently sold his off-road bike, a DRZ, that he had used to ride with his friends on dirt tracks in Malaysia. He was a driven man and was very enthusiastic about bikes."

She said they had been dating for a year and three months.

Mr Farid was a member of Supermotor Singapura, a 32-member riding club.

One member, Mr Muhammad Ariff Abdul Rahim, 22, said the group had seen pictures of the accident on Facebook and WhatsApp.

He said: "We had suspected he was the one (in the accident) but did not want to speculate."

He said Mr Farid was riding a rental bike when the accident occurred.

Another friend, Mr Fathullah Zaid, 22, said they only confirmed his identity when they recognised the unique sticker on the bike in the photos. The sticker had Mr Farid's trademark - "Ande199".

Recalling the last time the group rode together in January, Mr Farid's friends spoke fondly of how he would always be the first to respond to messages for outings.

Mr Fathullah said: "He always said 'Let's go'. He was a really nice guy who made an effort to care for others."