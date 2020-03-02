Biker fined $2,500 for damaging card readers at carpark

A motorcyclist who damaged the card readers at a carpark was fined $2,500 last week.

Li Weixiong, 34, pleaded guilty to one charge of mischief disrupting a key service.

A similar charge was taken into consideration.

At about 12.25am on Feb 26 last year, Li rode his motorcycle to Orchard Plaza where he wanted to have a meal.

As he was entering the carpark, he slapped the entry card reader, damaging it.

He then parked and went to the restaurant, only to find it closed.

He decided to leave the mall at about 12.30am.

When he rode to the exit barrier, it did not open for him.

He then slapped the exit card reader with his hand, damaging it.

POLICE

A security officer at Orchard Plaza called the police at about 1.10am.

The officer reported that Li sought assistance from security in order to exit but was suspected to have smashed the card reader.

Repairs for the entry and exit card readers cost a total of $1,520, which the accused has since paid to the management.

For mischief disrupting a key service, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years, or fined, or both.