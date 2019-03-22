Biker flung off motorcycle in Upper Serangoon Road crash, taken to hospital

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

He was on his way home from convenience store Cheers on Upper Serangoon Road at about 8am on Wednesday when he heard a bang.

When he looked, Mr Adolfo Laguardia, 38, who works in construction, told online news site Stomp that he saw a man being flung off a motorcycle that was hit by a car at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Hougang Street 31.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing an army uniform, ended up on the road near the pavement while the car came to a stop near the middle of the road.

Mr Laguardia called for an ambulance and went to the aid of the motorcyclist with another passer-by and the driver of the car involved in the collision.

Mr Laguardia said: "I told the driver not to touch the motorcyclist and that if he could stand up, he would be able to stand up by himself."

After a while, the motorcyclist was able to stand up but was weak and felt pain in his right leg.

The ambulance arrived shortly after.

In another accident, a car slammed into two parked motorcycles at the ground level of a Tampines Street 32 multi-storey carpark before smashing into a tree yesterday.

The driver of the car was unhurt in the accident.

In a video that was taken soon after the accident, the unidentified elderly driver can be heard saying: "I don't know what happened. My leg jammed."

A witness is then seen calling the police.

Police are investigating both cases. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY ERLINA CALUBAYAN