Bkt Panjang supermarts, Jurong West market visited by infected people

Two FairPrice supermarkets in Bukit Panjang and a market and hawker centre in Jurong West have been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients before they were tested.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) added the three spots to the four locations on the list first provided on Monday.

This list of locations, where Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes, is provided as a precautionary measure to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms, MOH has said.

On May 17, an active Covid-19 case was at the Jurong West Market and Food Centre at Blk 505 Jurong West Street 52 from 9am to 9.30am.

An active case was also at the same location on Monday from 11am to noon.

A community case who was infectious was at the FairPrice supermarket in Hillion Mall on Sunday from 12.30pm to 1pm.

On the same day, an active case was also at the FairPrice Finest supermarket in Bukit Panjang Plaza from noon to 12.30pm.

Yesterday, there were 533 new cases.

Among them were four community cases, comprising three Singaporean women and one work pass holder from China.

Two of the Singaporean cases are asymptomatic and have been linked to the cluster in Jurong Penjuru dormitory, which has reported 1,188 cases.

The third Singaporean, a 56-year-old woman, is currently unlinked.

The work pass holder is a 33-year-old man who had gone to work at 19 Pandan Road, Tuas Terminal Phase 1 and Jurong Port recently.

The remaining 529 cases were migrant workers living in dormitories.

With 832 new cases discharged yesterday, a total of 17,267 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

As of yesterday, 525 remain in hospital, including seven in intensive care, while a total of 15,052 are in community facilities.

A new cluster emerged yesterday at a dormitory at 38 Tuas View Square, which now has five cases.

The average number of new daily community cases has risen in recent days, with the ministry attributing it partly to active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

By the numbers

533

New cases

4

New cases in community

32,876

Total cases

832

Discharged yesterday

23

Deaths

17,267

Total recovered

525

Total in hospital

7

In intensive care unit