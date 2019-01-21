Black discharge spotted in Potong Pasir canal

The black discharge was seen in a canal in Potong Pasir.

The authorities are investigating a black discharge seen in a canal in Potong Pasir.

Videos uploaded on the Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook page on Saturday morning, and shared with The Straits Times, show an inky black substance flowing into the canal, which then spreads and clouds the water rapidly.

In response to ST's queries, PUB said it had received a report of discharge in an outlet drain in Potong Pasir Avenue 1 at 10.20am on Saturday.

"PUB officers and contractors went down to investigate immediately," the national water agency said yesterday, adding that investigation was in progress.

There was no discharge found at the site when the officers arrived as it might have been diluted with water in the canal, PUB said.

Samples were taken from the water in the canal, it said.

"Online water quality sensors and in situ water quality readings showed that water quality is within the normal range. We will continue to closely monitor water quality over the next few days," a PUB spokesman said.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said it was aware of the matter and is investigating.

In the videos, a construction site and a Lian Beng Group crane can be seen adjacent to the canal. ST understands that a condominium is being built at the site and that the canal leads to the Kallang River.

ST has also contacted Lian Beng Group for more information.