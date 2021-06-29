Block 103 Henderson Crescent residents get tested for Covid-19

Residents and shop owners preparing to be tested at Block 53 Lengkok Bahru, where the mandatory swabbing was conducted.

Residents of a Housing Board block of flats in Bukit Merah turned up yesterday to take mandatory Covid-19 tests that began at 9am.

This came after the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday night that four residents from three households in Block 103 Henderson Crescent had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Resident Tan Boon Huay, 71, was one of the first to get the polymerase chain reaction swab test when The Straits Times visited the pavilion at Block 104B, where testing was taking place.

The assistant tailor said she felt uncomfortable during the swab, but that the test would give her peace of mind.

DETECTION

To detect possible asymptomatic cases in the community, those who have interacted with residents of Block 103 Henderson Crescent between June 7 and June 26 are encouraged to take a Covid-19 test.

They can make an appointment at a regional screening centre today or go to the Block 104B pavilion today.

In Lengkok Bahru, which is about a 10-minute walk away, a swabbing operation was also under way yesterday morning.

On Sunday, MOH said Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples from Blocks 55, 56 and 57.

Yesterday's swabbing was mandatory for all residents, shop owners and staff there.

At the void deck of Block 53, where the testing is done, Mr Eric Chua, MP for the Queenstown ward in Tanjong Pagar GRC, said: "We will closely monitor the situation over the next two days."

Secondary 1 student Syed Fazley Syed Alwi, 13, who was among those swabbed yesterday, said he will be doing home-based learning to play it safe.

The Block 56 resident added: "I have soccer practice on Tuesday but will not go back to school until I test negative."

Those who interacted with residents, shop owners or staff of the affected blocks can also be tested at the void deck tomorrow between 9am and 4pm.

Seven Covid-19 cases have emerged from the mass testing of residents and visitors of 105 Henderson Crescent, MOH said yesterday.

The positive cases were reported last Friday and Saturday after 591 residents and visitors were tested. They include a 70-year-old retiree, a 32-year-old who works as a part-time delivery rider and a foreign domestic worker.

As at Sunday, there were 12 cases linked to the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster, which was first reported last Friday.

The testing at 105 Henderson Crescent was completed last Friday.

