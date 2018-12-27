Blogger files defence, countersues PM Lee

Blogger Leong Sze Hian has filed a defence and countersuit against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, claiming PM Lee's defamation suit against him for sharing a post on his Facebook page is an abuse of the process of the court.

In court papers posted yesterday, Mr Leong's lawyer claimed that what he did was no more than what thousands of others had done in sharing the offending article - which said PM Lee had helped launder money from Malaysia's embattled 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund.

MATTER OF PUBLIC INTEREST

Mr Leong's lawyer, Mr Lim Tean, also argued that the article on how Singapore and PM Lee had become targets of the investigation into 1MDB was "a matter of public interest... whether or not it was correct".

Mr Lim, from Carson Law Chambers, recently set up a new opposition party, People's Voice.

PM Lee initiated legal action against Mr Leong last month, after he shared on Facebook part of the headline of the article from Malaysian news portal The Coverage, with a link to the full article.

PM Lee's lawyers said the article's allegations were "false and baseless", and it was clear Mr Leong had published the post "maliciously and to damage our client".

The Coverage article was described as "fake news and clearly libellous" by Singapore's High Commission in Malaysia on Nov 7. Mr Leong posted it the same day.

In response to media queries yesterday, Ms Chang Li Lin, PM Lee's press secretary, said the matter is before the courts and that PM Lee will continue to take legal advice on developments.

Mr Leong said in his countersuit: "The predominant purpose of the claim is the use of the legal process to chill freedom of expression in Singapore generally and in particular to restrict reporting on any role the Government may have had in the 1MDB scandal."

He is seeking compensation for damages to his reputation through the issuance, continuance and reporting on the legal proceedings, as well as costs, according to the court papers.

PM Lee is seeking aggravated damages as well as costs, plus an injunction that Mr Leong be prevented from publishing or disseminating the defamatory allegations, or any other allegations of complicity in matters relating to 1MDB.

