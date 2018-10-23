Blu Jaz Cafe's licence cancellation put on hold

Blu Jaz Cafe has operated in Kampong Glam for 13 years. Its public entertainment licence was to be cancelled after accumulating more than 24 demerit points in the past two years.

It was meant to be the final performance.

On Sunday, it was full house at the Blu Jaz Cafe, a popular entertainment venue located at 11 Bali Lane, whose licence was to be cancelled effective yesterday.

But minutes to the midnight deadline, the director, Ms Aileen Tan, 56, received an e-mail from the police.

It said the cancellation of the licence was being put on hold until the Public Entertainment Appeal Board (Peab) makes a final decision.

Ms Tan announced the news to the patrons, drawing applause and celebration.

She told The New Paper: "The shows will go on, and we are happy to get the news."

A police spokesman confirmed this yesterday.

Blu Jaz, which has operated in Kampong Glam for 13 years, was issued a notice on Oct 8 saying its public entertainment licence was to be cancelled after accumulating more than 24 demerit points in the past two years.

The police said the two most recent breaches that led to demerit points involved overcrowding at the venue in April and May this year, with more than five and six times the approved occupancy load on the second floor.

APPEAL

Ms Tan said Blu Jaz sent an appeal to Peab on Oct 17, and that there have been more than 50 letters of appeal from musicians, organisations and individuals sent to Peab since it announced the cancellation.

She added that she will be meeting with the Urban Redevelopment Authority today to discuss building an additional external staircase for the second level.

"With two staircases, hopefully we will be able to increase occupancy load," she said.

"We are also planning to speak to the Building Construction Authority about converting a window on the lower floor into another door."

Mr Jacky Ng, 24, a comedian who had his first gig at Blu Jaz four years ago, said this incident has made people realise the importance of the venue.

He said: "It is not entirely good news, because it is just a hold on the cancellation, but it is good that we can still keep performing there.

"Hopefully people can understand how important the place is."

He added that Blu Jaz should address the safety concerns of the authorities.

"I definitely want Blu Jaz to keep its licence, but if it does, there will be new regulations that come along with it.

"If we want to keep the place alive, that is what we have to do."