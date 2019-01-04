Blu Jaz's appeal rejected, public entertainment licence cancelled

Blu Jaz Cafe's appeal against the cancellation of its public entertainment (PE) licence has been rejected.

It will still be allowed to operate its cafe but will no longer be allowed to provide any form of public entertainment on its premises from Feb 1.

The police announced yesterday that they will be cancelling the venue's PE licence after the Public Entertainment Appeal Board (Peab) rejected Blu Jaz's appeal on New Year's Eve.

The police added that Peab considered factors including Blu Jaz's contribution to the arts and music scene, its track record, its remedial actions and the overcrowding offences.

On April 28 last year, more than 150 people were found on the second storey of the venue, despite it having an approved occupancy load of 30 persons.

Then on May 5 last year, nearly 200 people were again found on the second storey, more than six times the approved occupancy load.

The police said such severe overcrowding was a major safety risk to patrons and staff and could result in a stampede during evacuation.