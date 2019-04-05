Book examines issues of bigotry and intolerance

Going through a painful divorce after he moved here from the United States in 2007, Mr Jason Erik Lundberg, 43, created for his new book a character who was also going through a separation.

And having come from the US, which is undergoing its own struggles with discrimination and bigotry, Mr Lundberg infused these themes into his novella as well.

Diary Of One Who Disappeared is set in 2040 when humans with superpowers exist.

Lucas Lehrer, the protagonist, who is an envoy, is caught in a diplomatic dispute and has to seek asylum in a foreign country.

There, he encounters an odd series of coincidences, where his wishes seem to come true, and he meets a woman who may not be from his universe at all.

The novella, which was published last month, took Mr Lundberg more than a year to write.

Born in New York, he is an anthologist of over 20 books and a fiction editor at Epigram Books.

He told The New Paper the book was inspired by his own emigration from the US to Singapore.

Like the protagonist, Mr Lundberg had to adapt to life in a different country and deal with culture shocks.

On his divorce, he said the writing of the book became a form of therapy for him.

He said: "In the book, Lucas' marriage falls apart during his mission, and it was helpful to have him share my emotional burden."

A critical theme of the novella is intolerance.

Mr Lundberg compares it to the situation in the US. He said: "(President Donald) Trump will not always be in power. But as long as people keep electing xenophobic strongmen, there's always a danger of resurgence of this way of thinking that hurts the most vulnerable."

The official book launch will be held tomorrow at Kinokuniya in Ngee Ann City from 2pm to 3pm and the book is available at major bookstores at $20.22 (including GST).