Book linked to radicalisation of former NSF banned in Singapore

A book that a self-radicalised, former full-time national serviceman (NSF) had referred to, has been banned in Singapore for promoting armed jihad and enmity among religious communities, said the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) yesterday.

The publication - Menyingkap Rahsia Tentera Elit Briged Izzuddin Al-Qassam: Generasi Muda Perindu Syahid, which translates into Uncovering The Secrets Of The Izz Ad-Din Al Qassam Brigades Elite Force: The Young Generation Of Seekers Of Martyrdom - had come to the Government's notice during investigations into Amirull Ali.

The 20-year-old, who was in the Singapore Armed Forces when he was arrested last February, was detained under the Internal Security Act in March.

He had planned to carry out a fatal attack on Jews at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue in Waterloo Street, and investigations found that the book was one of the factors that led to his radicalisation, MCI said.

PROBLEMATIC IDEAS

He bought the book overseas in 2015. It is written by Abdul Aziz Abu Bakar and Adnan M. El Halabi and published by Hijjaz Records Publishing.

Expressing support for the ban, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said that after an assessment, it found the book "carries problematic ideas" by encouraging armed jihad and promising that people who do so would be guaranteed bountiful rewards from God.

The book has been gazetted as a prohibited publication, making it an offence to import, publish, sell or offer to sell, supply or offer to supply, exhibit, distribute or reproduce any extracts of it.