Book online for a spot on Sentosa’s beaches

From Oct 17, visitors to Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches during peak periods, such as weekends and public holidays, will have to go online to book a slot.

This is because crowds have been observed during peak periods, the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said yesterday.

Reservations can be made seven days before the intended visit, subject to capacity limits. Guests of up to five people can choose between the morning period (8am to 1pm), or afternoon (2pm to 7pm).

For its initial roll-out, the reservation system will begin accepting bookings from Oct 10, for visits from Oct 17.

Upon successful booking, guests will receive a confirmation e-mail which they must present at the beach entry kiosk of their selected zone.

"Safety rings" have progressively been put in place on Sentosa's beaches, indicating spots where small groups of up to five may gather.

SDC reminds groups to keep within the demarcated area and observe a minimum safe distance of 1m from other groups and guests.

Fifteen courts across the beaches will also be made available for booking for guests to play games such as beach volleyball.

SDC chief executive Thien Kwee Eng said: "The launch of a reservation-only beach entry during peak periods will help us ensure that Sentosa remains safe for all guests and staff as we welcome more guests back to our diverse and exciting array of leisure offerings."

Beachgoers The New Paper spoke to yesterday had a mixed reaction to this new measure.

Student Vince Ong said he observed a long queue of people waiting to enter Siloso Beach on Saturday.

Mr Ong, 24, said: "I think this new measure is really good as people will not have to stand in a long queue outdoors while carrying a lot of things."

However, analyst Soomi Oh said that reservations might not be necessary, as she had noticed a reduction in crowds during peak periods since the authorities began patrolling the beaches.

"It was extremely crowded in August," Ms Oh, 23, said.

"There was no social distancing and people were not wearing their masks.

"However, since then, I have seen social distancing ambassadors and even police officers make sure people keep a distance and the crowds have lessened."

The booking system will be trialled for three months, during which SDC will monitor guest behaviour and feedback, regularly review the reservation and redemption process and make adjustments where necessary.