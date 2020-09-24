Book to raise funds for youth in underserved communities

Ms Cynthia Chua's first job after graduating from the National University of Singapore with a degree in economics and statistics was at a bank.

Her work involved marketing corporate credit cards, but she soon realised it was not for her.

"When I experienced the corporate environment - so much gossip and politics - I was very quick to say it was not for me," said Ms Chua, 48. So in 1996, she started her first business, Spa Esprit, in Holland Village.

She now has 16 brands to her name, ranging from beauty chains Browhaus and Strip to food outlet Tiong Bahru Bakery.

She is one of 17 local entrepreneurs featured in a book that aims to inspire young people to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset. Others featured include Mr Charles Wong, founder of Charles and Keith, and Eu Yan Sang founder Richard Eu.

Entrepreneurship Unlimited is an in-house publication by Halogen Foundation (Singapore), an Institution of a Public Character charity founded in 2003.

The virtual book launch was held yesterday to raise funds for its work in sponsoring entrepreneurial programmes for youth from underserved communities, including students on financial assistance schemes.

The book costs $30 and can be pre-ordered. The public can buy it for themselves or choose a "pay it forward" option to donate it to the charity. It will then be given to one of the youth in Halogen's programmes.

MINDSET

The foundation said an entrepreneurial mindset is "an attitude and way of seeing challenge and opportunity, essential to navigating obstacles in work and life".

Ms Chua said: "Though I'm never sure if a new business idea will work, I'm not afraid to try because an idea is like a prototype. You just need to keep tweaking it till it works."