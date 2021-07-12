Booking for bigger groups at restaurants up amid relaxation of curbs

Manager Celvin Chiang (left) and supervisor Anil Dayal making sure there is safe distancing between diners at Canchita Peruvian Restaurant on July 11, 2021.

Restaurants are getting a booster shot from diners eager to go out with family and friends since the announcement last week that five people can dine in from today.

When dining in resumed on June 21 after the phase two (heightened alert) period, groups of only two people were allowed.

Chef Andrew Walsh of Cure Concepts, which owns three restaurants in the Central Business District - Cure, Catfish and Butcher Boy - said they have seen bookings, mainly for bigger groups, go up by at least 30 per cent after the announcement last Wednesday.

Ms Karen Cheng, owner of The Gyu Bar in Stevens Road, known for its wagyu yakiniku, shabu shabu and sukiyaki, also reported a 30 per cent increase in bookings, all for larger groups.

She said: "Our kind of food is popular with guests who tend to dine in groups. With two persons dining in, there simply wasn't the same sense of camaraderie."

Canchita Peruvian Cuisine in Dempsey Road said that about 60 per cent of its reservations now are for groups of three people or more. Its manager, Mr Celvin Chiang, said that many diners with existing bookings had called to increase the number of people.

Firangi Superstar, a new modern Indian restaurant in Craig Road, said its reservations were already full for the coming weeks, but it nonetheless saw a 40 per cent rise in requests to increase table sizes.

Chinese restaurants that tend to be more popular with big groups, such as Yan at the National Gallery Singapore, benefit most from the relaxation.

Yan's general manager, Mr Shek Chi Kuen, said: "When (dining in) was restricted to two persons, we had days with below 20 diners. Our weekend numbers are now up by 60 per cent."

With bigger groups likely to spend more, he expects revenue to increase by 80 per cent.

Marina Bay Sands saw a 62 per cent surge in telephone queries for its restaurants, which include Cut, Waku Ghin and Rise, but said it was not more than the response when the announcement to allow dining in for two people was made last month.

Ms Christine Sheares, Marina Bay Sands' vice-president of food and beverage, nonetheless welcomed the relaxation as Rise, which serves international cuisines, can now showcase its family-style menus.

Some restaurateurs, however, were disappointed that the no-music rule was not lifted.

Chef Walsh said: "Guests look forward to the full dining experience - great food and ambience. Without music, the social vibe we create within our spaces isn't complete."

Dr Martin Bem, founding managing director of LeVeL33 restaurant in Marina Bay Financial Centre, agreed, saying the music contributes immensely to a better experience and ambience.

"Particularly in these difficult times, everybody deserves a nice experience," he added.