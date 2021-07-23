Boon Lay Place Food Village closed till Aug 6

Boon Lay Place Food Village will be closed after seven Covid-19 cases were detected among people who work in or visited the hawker centre, said the Ministry of Health.

In its daily update last night, MOH said that the cases were detected through its investigations into Covid-19 infections likely seeded by fishmongers who visited Jurong Fishery Port to collect their stocks to be sold at markets and food centres.

The hawker centre will be closed to the public for two weeks from today to break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, MOH added.

Free Covid-19 testing will be provided for members of the public who have visited the Boon Lay Place Food Village and Chong Pang Market and Food Centre between July 8 and July 22.

There are 87 new cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which now stands at 560 cases.

There were also five more cases added to the Marina Bay Sands Casino cluster, which now has 15 cases. The casino will be closed to the public until Aug 5.

Five new cases were linked to the KTV cluster, which now has 221 cases. There were no additional KTV lounges or clubs linked to the cluster.

There are currently 28 active clusters of infection.

Singapore reported a total of 170 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, including 162 locally transmitted cases and eight imported cases.

There were 52 unlinked locally transmitted cases.

Among the locally transmitted cases are six unvaccinated seniors aged above 70, who are at risk of serious illness.

MOH also gave an update on vaccination in Singapore, noting that around 6.91 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme.

Some 4.18 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 2.84 million people have completed the full vaccine regimen.