Boosting traffic safety with more right-turn arrows, Silver Zones

Some 1,200 traffic junctions will be fitted with red-amber-green (RAG) right-turn arrows by 2023 to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng gave this update yesterday, in response to a question from Workers' Party MP Png Eng Huat (Hougang).

Mr Png had asked if the Government could "take the guesswork out" for pedestrians who are crossing at such a junction.

There are currently more than 300 junctions, out of the 1,600 here, with the RAG traffic scheme that prevents motorists from making discretionary right turns at junctions.

At junctions without such arrows, cars can make right turns as long as there is a suitable gap in oncoming traffic.

However, two fatal accidents in 2018 involving vehicles making discretionary right turns spurred calls for right-turn arrows to be installed at more junctions. The arrows make turnings safer and more controlled, but can slow traffic.

If it is not feasible to outfit a junction with RAG arrows, the Land Transport Authority noted it will look into other features like turning pockets, lighted road studs, integrated pedestrian countdown timers, dashed pedestrian crossing lines and "Give Way to Pedestrian" signs.

Separately, Mr Baey also said 15 more Silver Zones will be built in estates such as Tampines, Ang Mo Kio and Hougang by 2023 to cater to seniors.

That will bring the number of Silver Zones islandwide to 50. There are 17 zones now, with another 18 by next year.

The Silver Zone scheme involves building traffic-calming measures and senior-friendly road safety features in areas that have a high proportion of senior residents, as well as in areas where there have been past accidents involving seniors.

These zones are also located near amenities such as medical centres so seniors can access them more easily and safely.