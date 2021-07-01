Border measures to tighten for travellers from Australia

Singapore will tighten border measures for travellers from Australia, while measures for travellers from China's Guangdong province will be relaxed as the multi-ministry task force monitors the global Covid-19 situation.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that given the increased cases observed in Australia, border control measures for travellers with travel history to Australia will be tightened from 11.59pm tomorrow.

This means Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with travel history to Australia within the last 21 days will be subject to an on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, a seven-day stay-home notice (SHN) at their place of residence and a PCR test before the end of the SHN period.

NOT ALLOWED

Additionally, short-term travellers holding an air travel pass (ATP) with travel history to Australia will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

Meanwhile, as the Covid-19 situation in Guangdong has improved, MOH will lift the previous requirement of a seven-day SHN for travellers with travel history to the province from 11.59pm tomorrow.

Travellers entering Singapore with travel history to Guangdong within the last 21 days before departure will undergo a PCR test upon arrival and will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore if the test result is negative.

Short-term visitors with travel history to Guangdong may also apply for an ATP with immediate effect, for entry into Singapore on or after next Wednesday, said MOH.

However, travellers who are already serving their seven-day SHN at their place of residence as of 11.59pm tomorrow are still required to complete their SHN and exit swab.