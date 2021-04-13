Bouncer drove car into slasher thrice after witnessing dispute

A club bouncer who wanted to stop a man from running away drove his car into him three times, landing him in hospital.

Yesterday, Aaron Chua, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of causing hurt by a rash act.

In the early hours of July 25, 2019, Chua had knocked off work and gone to another night spot, Club Peaches at Concorde Shopping Mall, to drink alone.

Around 4am, a dispute among three men broke out. Bouncers from Club Peaches escorted the trio out of the club to Kramat Lane. Chua followed them out to the road.

The dispute escalated and one of the men pulled out a foldable knife, slashing the other two.

The slasher then ran away from the scene towards Cavenagh Road. Bouncers from the club chased after him on foot.

Chua drove his rented car and managed to catch up with the slasher, driving into him from the back thrice, each time after the man fell, got up and tried to run away.

Club bouncers eventually pinned the slasher to the ground. He was arrested before taken to hospital.

A medical report revealed that he had several injuries, including tenderness over his lower back.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Koh urged the court to jail Chua for eight weeks and disqualify him from driving for a year.

The three people originally involved in the dispute, including the slasher, have been dealt with separately.