Bouncer jailed two years for assaulting colleague

Unhappy with his colleague's conduct at work, a bouncer confronted the man at a meeting and assaulted him, causing facial fractures.

Yesterday, Haroun Mohammad Iskandar, 36, pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to fellow bouncer Aaron Lim Choon Leong, 37.

He was sentenced to two years' jail with three strokes of the cane.

A second assault charge involving another person in a 2016 case was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that the two bouncers were working at the Icon II nightclub at Parklane Shopping Mall in Selegie Road on April 19 last year.

After the club closed at around 3am the next day, its head of security wanted to meet Mr Lim to discuss his poor work performance.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jotham Tay told the court that Haroun, who was also displeased with Mr Lim, joined the meeting.

He then confronted Mr Lim about his conduct, before punching his face at least thrice and kicking him once.

Mr Lim's mother took him to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital that evening before alerting the police.

He was discharged after two days and given 28 days of hospitalisation leave.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Amarick Gill told District Judge Kessler Soh that his client was remorseful.

For causing grievous hurt, Haroun could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.