Boy, 10, among four imported patients; three new community cases

A 10-year-old boy was among four imported Covid-19 patients announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Indian national is a student pass holder who arrived in Singapore on July 14 from India.

Among the three other imported cases is a 36-year-old Singaporean woman who arrived from India on July 17.

Another is a 26-year-old Filipino work pass holder who is employed here and arrived from the Philippines on July 15.

The last imported case, an 18-year-old male Indonesian who is a student pass holder, arrived from Indonesia on July 17.

All four imported patients were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

They were tested while serving their notices and all four were confirmed to have Covid-19 on Tuesday.

ALL LINKED

The three community cases reported yesterday comprise two Singaporeans and a work pass holder. All three were linked to previous cases or clusters and were quarantined earlier.

They were tested during quarantine to determine their status, even though they were asymptomatic.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 327 of 334 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 51,531.

MOH said it continued to pick up cases among work permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories, because of extensive testing in these premises, as part of the ministry's process to verify and test the status of all workers.

It also said 24 clusters in dormitories have been closed as they were cleared and now house only recovered individuals and those who recently tested negative for Covid-19.

With 205 cases discharged yesterday, 46,083 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

By the numbers

334 New cases

27 Deaths

3 New cases in community

205 Discharged yesterday

4 Imported cases

46083 Total recovered

51531 Total cases

184 Total in hospital