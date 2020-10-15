Boy, 13, and girl, 10, among five new coronavirus infections

A 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl are the two new Covid-19 cases in the community reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Both are students and had last been at their respective schools on Oct 2. They were both quarantined from Oct 3 and were swabbed on that day but tested negative, said MOH in a statement last night.

Both later developed symptoms during quarantine and subsequently tested positive on Oct 13.

There were no new local cases from workers' dormitories yesterday, said MOH. This was the second day in a row that no new cases from dormitories were reported.

Yesterday morning, Education Minister Lawrence Wong cautioned against complacency and said that Singapore will likely see new cases.

In a Facebook post, Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, acknowledged the fatigue that has set in for the current measures but reiterated that "the virus had not been eradicated", adding that "it's still circulating in our community".

"We still need to keep our guard up and stay very disciplined in complying with all the necessary safeguards. That's the mindset that will enable us to continue on this path of progressive re-opening in a safe and sustainable manner," he said.

Imported cases made up the remaining three of the five new cases announced yesterday.

They were a Singaporean returning from Britain, one short-term visit pass holder returning from Russia and one student's pass holder returning from India.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

They tested positive while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

Hi Five, an Indian Muslim food outlet in the Rochor area, was the sole new location added yesterday to a list of places visited by infectious patients.

MOH provides the list of locations that such patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited to get people who were at those places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

By the numbers

5

New cases

2

New cases in community

3

Imported cases

57,889

Total cases

28

Deaths

12

Discharged yesterday

39

In hospital

57,737

Total recovered