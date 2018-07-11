Boy, 17, charged with rape and robbery of 53-year-old woman

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the rape of a 53-year-old woman he and two friends also robbed in a flat in Yishun.

Brandishing a chopper, Mendel See, a permanent resident, allegedly robbed the woman of $700 worth of items and cash on Oct 2 last year, along with Benjamin Yong, 22, and Chow Chia Suan, 23.

In the process, he hurt the female victim, strangling her and then forcing himself on her.

It is not known if she lived in the flat. Her assailants took two Samsung phones, some cigarettes and about $100 in cash.

REFORMATIVE TRAINING

As See was above 16 during the time of the crime, he can be sentenced as an adult and punished accordingly.

However, as he is under 21, he is eligible for reformative training, a residential rehabilitation programme for youth offenders to re-integrate them into society.

This is not the only violent crime the trio have been charged with. In September last year, they allegedly committed armed robbery on 24-year-old Guptha Sneha at a Canberra Drive apartment.

All three were armed with choppers and took a mobile phone and cash from their victim.

They are also alleged to have stolen from that apartment, taking some $670.

Yong also faces an unrelated drug charge. He was allegedly found to be in possession of utensils intended for the consumption of drugs.