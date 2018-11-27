Boy, 2, survives 11-storey fall in Sengkang

A doctor who was at the scene of the incident said the boy's left arm was broken at an awkward angle.

A two-year-old boy survived a fall from the 11th storey of a Housing Board flat at Block 182A Rivervale Crescent in Sengkang.

The incident happened on Sunday morning.

According to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the boy's diaper caught on a drying rack on the fourth storey before he fell onto a grass patch on the ground.

The police said they were alerted to a case of a fall from height at around 10am on Sunday, and the boy was taken conscious to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The boy is in stable condition.

The New Paper understands the boy's parents were asleep at the time of the incident.

Speaking to TNP, Dr Lenny Wan said he was at his clinic, Rivervale Crescent Medical Centre, which is at the foot of the block, when one of the residents ran in to alert him to the incident.

When he got there, the boy was crying in pain.

He said: "The boy's left arm was broken at an awkward angle, and there was also an open wound on his left arm - I think he may have landed on his left side.

"I waited for the paramedics to come and they bandaged his arm and stabilised him before putting him on the stretcher."

A resident, who did not want to be named, told TNP he was with his friend when he heard the commotion.

NECK BRACE

He said: "I saw many people gathered there and he was in a neck brace, lying on the stretcher."

Wanbao reported there was blood coming out from the boy's nose, and his diaper had been torn in half, with cotton spilling out onto the grass.

Residents told TNP that the boy is the only child of a couple, who had just moved in a few months ago. His parents are in their early 20s.

The boy's mother told Shin Min Daily News that the incident happened because the window was not locked. She did not want to comment further.

TNP understands the police had gone from door to door, from the second storey to the 18th storey, to look for the boy's parents.

When they knocked on the boy's unit, no one answered as the parents were sleeping.

According to Wanbao, the boy's mother had earlier woken up and saw the boy was playing before she went back to sleep.

When she woke up again, the home was quiet and the boy was nowhere to be seen.

She then noticed a commotion downstairs and went down to check it out before discovering the boy was her son.

The boy is suspected to have climbed on a stool that he uses when he brushes his teeth before falling out the window.