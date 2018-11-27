Boy, 4, taken to hospital after after being hit by taxi in Toa Payoh

A four-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being hit by a taxi along Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on Sunday afternoon.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 2.30pm.

The boy was conscious when taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, and police investigations are ongoing.

Shin Min Daily News reported that more than 14 passers-by had gathered to help the injured child.

The Chinese daily said the boy's mother was seen rushing to the scene of the accident.

The boy's forehead was bleeding and both his arms and legs had been grazed.

He looked to be in shock while his mother and a couple of passers-by were comforting him.

The taxi driver, who wanted to be known only as Mr Huang, 65, told Shin Min that he was ferrying a family of three when the accident occurred.

He said the traffic light had just turned green and as he stepped on the accelerator, he saw the boy crossing the road.

Mr Huang said: "I stepped on the brakes but it was too late. I ended up hitting him."

One of the passengers in the taxitold Shin Min that the boy rolled onto the taxi's windshield before being flung forward about 5m and landing on the road.

"The taxi driver then called the police," the passenger said.

The driver of a car that was behind the taxi at the time of the accident, who wanted to be known only as Ms Shi, told Shin Min that her in-car camera might have caught the accident and how it occurred.

She said she would hand it over to the police for their investigations.