Boy, 9, hit by e-scooter after alighting from bus

Jul 23, 2019 06:00 am

A nine-year-old boy was getting off a bus in Jurong East when an e-scooter knocked into him.

The child, who cannot be named due to his age, suffered wounds to the back of his right ear and right knee as a result.

Yesterday, full-time national serviceman (NSF) Yap Thanabadee, 19, admitted to riding his e-scooter in a rash manner when it hit and injured the boy.

Yap, who was on his way to JCube shopping mall on March 24, was travelling at about 25kmh when he reached a bus stop in front of Block 210 Jurong East Street 21 at around 1.15pm.

He noticed bus service 99 nearby but did not stop his e-scooter as he assumed that no one would be getting off the bus.

But the boy and his father then stepped off the bus. Yap could not stop in time and his device knocked into the boy, who fell to the ground. The father took Yap to the police station to file a report while his son was taken to Jurong Polyclinic for treatment.

Yesterday, District Judge May Mesenas called for a report to assess if Yap is suitable to undergo probation. The NSF was offered bail of $5,000, and his case was adjourned to Aug 19.

Offenders convicted of causing hurt by acting in a rash manner can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

