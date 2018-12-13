Boy sustains liver tear after accident with bus

By-standers told the boy not to move after the accident involving a bus in Choa Chu Kang on Tuesday night.

He was riding an e-scooter he borrowed when he got into an accident with a bus on Tuesday night.

The 15-year-old was crossing the road - which was slick due to rain - when it happened.

Police told The New Paper that they were alerted to the incident at 8.08pm on Tuesday, at the junction of Choa Chu Kang North 6 and Choa Chu Kang Link Road.

While the teen was taken conscious to National University Hospital, TNP understands that he complained of abdomen pain.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the boy suffered an injury to his liver.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit but is reported to be in a stable condition and is currently warded for observation.

The boy had been with some friends before borrowing the e-scooter and leaving the group.

His mother told Shin Min that immediately after the accident, her son had tried to get up and leave, but was stopped by passers-by, who told him not to move.

She said: "We are very grateful to those who stopped to lend a hand."

The Chinese newspaper quoted the boy's mother as saying: "I have never approved of the use of e-scooters, and we do not have any such devices at home."

Police told TNP that investigations were ongoing.