Boys, 16, nabbed for allegedly scamming Carousell buyers

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested for allegedly cheating people after claiming to sell computer parts and high-end gaming PCs on Carousell, the police said yesterday.

The police said in a press release that between March and July, they had received several reports from victims who were allegedly cheated by an online seller.

After making cash payments on delivery or through bank transfer, the victims claimed they had received items of lower specifications while some received items that were not working.

Working with Carousell, the police identified the teenager and his acquaintance and arrested them on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed the duo allegedly cheated more than 10 victims of more than $5,000.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The police advise the public to be careful when making online purchases by opting for buyer protection through the use of in-built payment options that release payment to the seller only upon delivery instead of advance payment or bank transfer.

Buyers are encouraged to purchase from only authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items.

The police said scammers may entice buyers to contact them directly through messaging platforms by offering a better or faster deal if bank transfer payments are made directly to them.

Scammers may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of their identification card to convince buyers.

For more information, visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.