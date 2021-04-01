Brand of French raw milk cheese recalled over dangerous bacteria

The SFA said the contaminated product may not look or smell spoilt.

A recall has been ordered for Graindorge Petit Camembert Au Lait Cru because of the presence of dangerous bacteria in the raw milk cheese imported from France.

The affected product is the 150g variety carrying the words "Best before 28/03/2021".

The recall notification was issued by the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed after the discovery of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) in the product, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) yesterday.

The implicated product is brought into Singapore by Indoguna, a food and beverage company located in Senoko.

The importer has told the SFA that all the affected products have been recalled and are no longer available for sale.

"Consumers who feel unwell after consuming the implicated product may wish to seek medical attention," said the SFA, adding that contaminated food may not look or smell spoilt.

Infection from STEC can occur after consuming food, particularly raw or unpasteurised milk, contaminated with the bacteria.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

The SFA also said that those who consume raw milk cheese must be aware of the risks involved as it is likely to contain more bacteria and other pathogens than pasteurised milk and milk products.