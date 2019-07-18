Bring your own container and enjoy discounts at SPH malls

Bring your own containers the next time you buy drinks or meals and enjoy discounts at The Clementi Mall, The Rail Mall and The Seletar Mall, all owned by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

Shoppers who bring reusable containers can enjoy perks at more than 79 food and beverage outlets that are participating in the six-month-long campaign to reduce waste. For example, those who bring their own cup can enjoy 10 cents off drinks at Toast Box.

Enjoy 50 cents off your coffee at Starbucks when you bring your own mug or tumbler at The Clementi Mall and Seletar Mall. Other shops offering incentives include Crystal Jade Kitchen, Ho Kee Pau and Mr Bean.