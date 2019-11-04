Brisk pace at Bishan Street 22 PMD disposal point

Some 81 PMDs had been collected by LTA at 6.30pm yesterday at Block 246A Bishan Street 22, just 11/2 hours after the collection started.

A steady stream of people turned up at the collection point at Block 246A Bishan Street 22 yesterday to hand in their personal mobility devices under the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Early Disposal Scheme.

When The New Paper got there at 6.30pm - collection started at 5pm - 81 PMDs had already been handed in and two lorries were filled with the devices.

Earlier in the day, photos of the collection point in Hougang showed a long line of people queueing up to dispose of their devices.

Owners of registered non-UL2272 certified e-scooters will receive a $100 disposal incentive if they hand in their devices by Nov 30.

The UL2272 standard is a set of safety requirements covering the electrical drive train system of PMDs, including the battery system.

The scheme started in September and will end in March next year.

DESIGNATED POINTS

The LTA has set up 180 designated points for disposal across Housing Board estates. Riders can also dispose their e-scooters at LTA's Sin Ming office.

The deadline for PMD users to comply with the UL2272 certification was brought forward to July 1 next year, and from next April, all e-scooters will also have to undergo mandatory inspection to ensure they comply with the criteria for use.