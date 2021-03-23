British man, 73, among 12 new Covid-19 infections, all imported

A 73-year-old British man who arrived in Singapore from Indonesia was one of 12 Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

All were imported. It has been 10 days since Singapore recorded a case of local transmission.

The 12 arrivals all tested positive after being placed on stay-home-notices.

The 73-year-old - along with nine others - was asymptomatic when tested, while the two remaining patients had symptoms.

Yesterday's cases brought Singapore's total number of recorded Covid-19 infections to 60,208.

The Briton was here on a short-term visit pass to visit a family member.

The 11 others comprised a dependant's pass holder and two work pass holders who arrived from India, six work permit holders who had travelled from Bangladesh and India, and another two short-term visit pass holders who had also arrived from India.

The Health Ministry said that out of the 91 cases reported from March 16 to March 22, 31 have given a positive serology test result, while 43 have tested negative.

The other 17 results are pending.

With 13 patients discharged yesterday, 60,036 have recovered from the disease.

A total of 21 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 106 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

12

New cases

0

New cases in community

12

Imported cases

60,208

Total cases

30

Deaths

13

Discharged yesterday

21

In hospital

60,036

Total recovered