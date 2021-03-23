British man, 73, among 12 new Covid-19 infections, all imported
A 73-year-old British man who arrived in Singapore from Indonesia was one of 12 Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.
All were imported. It has been 10 days since Singapore recorded a case of local transmission.
The 12 arrivals all tested positive after being placed on stay-home-notices.
The 73-year-old - along with nine others - was asymptomatic when tested, while the two remaining patients had symptoms.
Yesterday's cases brought Singapore's total number of recorded Covid-19 infections to 60,208.
The Briton was here on a short-term visit pass to visit a family member.
The 11 others comprised a dependant's pass holder and two work pass holders who arrived from India, six work permit holders who had travelled from Bangladesh and India, and another two short-term visit pass holders who had also arrived from India.
The Health Ministry said that out of the 91 cases reported from March 16 to March 22, 31 have given a positive serology test result, while 43 have tested negative.
The other 17 results are pending.
With 13 patients discharged yesterday, 60,036 have recovered from the disease.
A total of 21 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 106 are recuperating in community facilities.
Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES
By the numbers
12
New cases
0
New cases in community
12
Imported cases
60,208
Total cases
30
Deaths
13
Discharged yesterday
21
In hospital
60,036
Total recovered
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now