Briton gets award for catching upskirt suspect

He had just returned from a holiday and was going to surprise his four-year-old son at the nursery.

But Mr Keith Goldfinch, 42, an engineer, was late because he was busy apprehending a man who allegedly took upskirt videos.

At 5.35pm last Tuesday, Mr Goldfinch, a British citizen who has worked in Singapore for about seven years, was on a down-riding escalator at Newton MRT Station when he heard two sisters, in their 20s, shouting for help.

He saw a man run past them on an up-riding escalator and onto the down-riding escalator he was on.

Said Mr Goldfinch: "I grabbed him, and then we had a bit of a tussle, because he was really trying to get away.

"He kept saying it was mistaken identity, but I was sure the women were pointing at him."

Another man in his 50s helped Mr Goldfinch grab the 53-year-old suspect.

Mr Goldfinch said: "We got to the bottom of the escalator and pinned him down, and a crowd of about 15 people started forming.

"The girls were quite angry, and they snatched the phone off him. That was when the security came and helped us."

Mr Goldfinch said the women tried to get the man to unlock his phone, but he refused to until the police came.

The police found upskirt videos on the phone and arrested him for a case of public nuisance.

He will also be investigated for insulting the modesty of a woman.

Mr Goldfinch suffered minor cuts on his leg from the escalator during the tussle but brushed it off.

After handing the man over to the authorities, Mr Goldfinch went to see his son.

Coincidentally, his son handed him a belated Father's Day card that said, "Daddy, you're a hero".

For his actions, Mr Goldfinch was yesterday presented with the Public Spiritedness Award by Assistant Commissioner of Police Koh Wei Keong.

AC Koh said: "In the crowded public transport system, every commuter can help look out for one another and step in to help when a criminal act is spotted.

"Mr Goldfinch played a critical role as he was vigilant to take notice of the victim's needs and was willing to step forward to detain the suspect.

"His display of public spiritedness is indeed commendable."

A police spokesman said the number of cases reported for insulting the modesty of a woman has been declining.

There were 597 cases in 2015, 531 in 2016 and 447 last year.

These cases involve upskirt videos and photos, indecent exposure and verbally insulting the modesty of a woman among other offences.

He said: "If I had not done something, I would have felt awful, and that for me is the biggest thing. I don't really feel like a hero. I did what anybody would do."