Brochez charged with threatening to extort the Singapore Government

Mikhy Farrera Brochez, the American at the centre of Singapore's HIV registry leak, was charged by US prosecutors on Wednesday with threatening to extort the Singapore Government.

The fresh charges come on top of existing allegations that Brochez, 34, possessed and unlawfully transferred stolen identification documents.

Brochez appeared in court for a scheduled hearing on Wednesday, during which US Magistrate Judge Matthew Stinnett ruled to refer his cases to a grand jury.

The grand jury will review the evidence and decide whether or not to indict Brochez. If it does, he will be put on trial.

In an affidavit filed on Wednesday, FBI special agent Chelsea Holliday, who handled the case, said there was probable cause to believe that Brochez transmitted a communication containing a threat to injure the reputation of officials and agents of the Singapore Government.

If found guilty of this offence, Brochez can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $250,000, or both.

He has also been accused of knowingly and unlawfully possessing and transferring the means of identification of other people in violation of the US Code, said Ms Holliday, who was present at Wednesday's hearing but was not called to testify.

US prosecutor Dmitriy Slavin told the court that this second violation could carry a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in jail, a fine of up to $250,000, or both, if Brochez had obtained anything valued at $1,000 or more.

In her affidavit, Ms Holliday said that during her investigations, she had reviewed an e-mail Brochez sent to several Singapore officials and government agencies on Jan 22.

The e-mail contained several of Brochez's previous allegations and a demand that the Singapore Government investigate the crimes allegedly committed against him while he lived in Singapore.

It also contained several links to documents stored on Google Drive, which were links to the medical database showing HIV-positive individuals in Singapore, she said.

Recounting a phone call with Brochez on Feb 19, Ms Holliday said: "He explained to me that if I could convince the Government of Singapore to release his husband, Siang, he would turn over the database.

"But if the Singaporean Government did not release Siang, he would release the database to the public."