Brochez may have faked credentials in Hong Kong too

HONG KONG Mikhy Farrera Brochez, an American wanted in Singapore for leaking online the personal information of 14,200 individuals with HIV, could have committed fraud in Hong Kong, according to the city's media.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) yesterday reported that Brochez ran education-related businesses in Hong Kong, charging up to HK$8,000 (S$1,400) for each assessment of a child with special needs.

The 34-year-old, who faked his certificates and credentials as well as lied about being a qualified child psychologist to land teaching jobs in Singapore, is listed as executive director of a Hong Kong establishment called Guia Education, according to its website.

On Facebook, Guia says it "provides tailored early intervention for all children with special educational needs by a dedicated team of skilled professionals".

Under "Founding date" in the centre's profile, it lists "Mikhy Farrera-Brochez".

CREDENTIALS

Guia Education lists Brochez's credentials as "APA, APS, MCollT, MS DPSY, DipED". APA refers to the American Psychological Association and APS to the American Physiological Society.

An APA spokesman told SCMP that neither Brochez nor any of Guia Education's employees were members on its database.

Singapore investigators earlier revealed Brochez's educational certificates, including a doctorate in psychology and education from the University of Paris, were forged.

Citing veteran Hong Kong barrister Albert Luk Wai Hung, SCMP said Brochez could face charges of fraud if he used fake qualifications to sell services to parents.

"That is because you were telling your clients you had such qualifications while you actually did not," Mr Luk was quoted as saying.

Brochez, who was deported from Singapore last April after serving a jail term for several fraud and drug-related offences, was arrested for criminal trespass at the home of his mother Teresa King on Dec 8 in Clark County, Kentucky, in the US.