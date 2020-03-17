Bubble tea shop supervisor jailed for stealing

A supervisor at bubble tea shop Xing Fu Tang was jailed for seven weeks for stealing from the shop.

Soh Say Oon, 24, a Malaysian, admitted to stealing $5,700 from the outlet at Hillion Mall earlier this year.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal breach of trust as an employee last Thursday.

Xing Fu Tang is a bubble tea franchise from Taiwan, known for its brown sugar pearls which are stir-fried in a wok.

Soh was hired last September, and was promoted as a supervisor in December.

One of his roles was to deposit the daily cash sales into the company's bank account and he was given access to a safe at the outlet.

On Feb 4, an accountant discovered that cash from the outlet was not being deposited.

Reviews of security camera footage showed Soh taking the cash from the safe and leaving.

He admitted to taking the cash over six days from Jan 29 to Feb 3, doing so as he could not raise enough money for an unspecified business venture in Malaysia.

He said he was pressured by his business partner to get the money by Feb 4.

On Feb 4, Soh left Singapore with the $5,700, and a representative of the company called the police.

Soh returned on Feb 7 and was arrested. He has not returned any of the money.

For criminal breach of trust as an employee, he could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined. - DAVID SUN