As Budget is approved, Indranee warns of tough choices ahead

Parliament yesterday approved the Government's $107 billion spending plans for the coming financial year, after nine days of debate on the national Budget where hot-button issues featured prominently. These included sustainability, industry transformation, job security and mental health.

Capping the debate, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah reminded MPs that Singapore may face difficult choices ahead as its spending needs grow despite a tight fiscal situation.

While the House agreed on Singapore's fiscal approach for this year's Budget, she said, it will likely have to debate the impending goods and services (GST) tax hike again - given what opposition MPs have said on the topic.

"I wish only to leave members with this thought: If we want to do more for our people, we will have to spend more," added Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance.

"In a tight fiscal situation, this Parliament will not be able to avoid having to make difficult decisions.

"We will have to choose between what may be popular and what is right. This will require political courage."

She reiterated that the country's recurrent spending should be funded by recurrent revenue, and that the majority of Singapore households will get help to manage the impact of the tax increase.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had, in his Budget statement, said GST would go up from 7 to 9 per cent between 2022 and 2025, but sooner rather than later.

Sharing his thoughts on this year's debates, Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin urged the House to evolve a "different democracy" that remains strongly united despite their wearing different political colours.

"Politics is such that people like to focus on the negative and the tensions because it makes for better news," he said.