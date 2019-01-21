Budget Quiz to be launched on Monday

The Budget Quiz will be launched at 9am today and will run for three weeks until Feb 8.

The quiz, in its ninth year, tests the residents' knowledge of the country's finances.

All Singaporeans and permanent residents are invited to participate, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement yesterday. Besides an open category, the quiz also has an inter-school challenge, where secondary schools, junior colleges, the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and centralised institutes can participate.

Schools with the highest number of participating students will be awarded trophies.

Among the questions that will be asked include "What is currently the biggest contributor to government revenue?" and "Which sector saw the highest government expenditure in FY2018"?

The ministry said: "MOF seeks to increase public awareness and understanding of the annual budget process and of key national policies, and expose participants to the intricacies of policymaking in a simplified manner."

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver this year's Budget Statement on Feb 18.