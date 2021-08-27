Build new bridges to expand common ground: DPM Heng

As Singapore society evolves - in ways that include fading religiosity - it will have to build new bridges and continue expanding common ground, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

Speaking at an event to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO), he noted how the latest population census revealed a growing proportion of Singaporeans with no religion.

Last year, these individuals made up 20 per cent of residents aged 15 and above, up from 15 per cent in 2000. The changes cut across all age cohorts and most types of educational qualifications.

The presence of this group - not small, nor monolithic - makes it important to strengthen harmony not just across faiths, but also all segments of society, Mr Heng said.

In doing so, the core values shared by religions - such as compassion, respect and empathy - remain worth holding on to.

"Where there are differences in views, we must never fall into the dynamics of 'us versus them', which will poison and divide our society," he added.

"Instead, each of us should recognise that we must seek to understand others better, and make some accommodation from time to time."

And while policies on race and religion will continue to evolve, any progress must be sought with humility and forbearance, said Mr Heng, reiterating a point he made earlier this month at a university forum.

Earlier in his speech, Mr Heng noted how the IRO had grown its representation from six faiths to 10 - comprising Baha'i, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Judaism, Sikhism, Taoism and Zoroastrianism.

The sight of these leaders coming together to perform blessings was a powerful symbol of Singapore's religious harmony, said Mr Heng.

"Today, this blessing is a distinctive feature of key events, such as OCS (Officer Cadet School) commissioning parades and the annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Kranji War Memorial," he added.

But Mr Heng also stressed that the harmony enjoyed by Singapore was not a natural state of affairs, and that the country was not immune to threats caused by the exploitation of religion.

"Religion is also an age-old fault line throughout human history," he said, pointing to, for instance, the propagation of extremist ideologies that can lead to self-radicalisation and terrorism.

He commended the IRO for taking a strong stance on this and for playing a critical role in bringing people together and fostering mutual understanding and trust.

Mr Heng also praised new initiatives launched by the IRO to further strengthen interfaith harmony in Singapore.

These include a Women Of Faith pocket booklet, which presents quotes about women from the IRO's 10-member religions.

A new Friends of IRO programme will also seek to increase public engagement, starting with four partnerships - with the national body for racial harmony OnePeople.sg, youth-led interfaith initiative Roses of Peace, non-profit Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society and property developer Far East Organisation.