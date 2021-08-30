Bukit Batok residents get to keep their carpark garden

Mr Chng Rui Feng, 70, tending to his plants at the rooftop garden of Goodview Gardens. Residents use the spot to socialise and practise taiji.

He was heartbroken when he saw the notices put up by the Housing Board (HDB) on Aug 23 asking residents to remove their plants and flower pots from the carpark rooftop at Block 395A Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 by Sept 12.

Recounting to The New Paper how the space had become a gathering spot for elderly folk over the years, retired coffee shop worker Chng Rui Feng, 70, said he decided to petition for the rooftop garden to stay and went about collecting signatures to garner support.

Mr Chng and a number of fellow residents hoped they could keep the garden, and their prayers have been answered.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Ms Low Yen Ling, an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, said she convened a meeting with HDB, the National Parks Board and Chua Chu Kang Town Council to propose the idea of converting the rooftop into a community garden for residents.

She wrote: "The agencies were convinced of the benefits that a community garden would bring to Goodview Gardens residents and have agreed to the idea.

"That being said, important measures like ensuring that the space or garden is always kept free of mosquito breeding sites would have to be a top priority."

TNP understands the HDB notices were put up after some residents had shared concerns of mosquito breeding.

Ms Low said the agencies' support for the community garden means that the potted plants on the rooftop would not need to be removed by Sept 12.

"I hope this news will encourage Goodview Gardens residents to play their part in co-creating the green space they have hoped for and also ensuring the garden is beautiful, clean and dengue-free, and that it will serve the interests of the Goodview Gardens community well," she said.

BARELY USED

The rooftop garden took root 17 years ago. Realising no vehicles used the top two levels of the eight-storey carpark, residents started placing plants there.

It is believed there are more than 2,000 pots and planter boxes there today, ringing the perimeter of the carpark.

Over the years, residents, mostly senior citizens, have spent time at the carpark garden tending to their various plants and have used the spot to socialise and practise taiji together.

Madam Shirley Cheng, 67, who has been tending to her plants and flowers there since 2015, said she nearly cried when she heard the good news.

The retired production operator said: "When my friends and I heard the news, we were overjoyed. We want to assure the authorities that we will keep the place clean and clear excess water to prevent mosquito breeding. We won't take this for granted."

Mr Chng, who had collected 80 signatures for his petition, said: "I am extremely grateful to the authorities for letting us keep this communal space.

"This beautiful garden means a lot to us elderly folk, we are very happy that our hard work in planting these flowers will not go to waste."